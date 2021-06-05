Clubhouse , a social media platform, was launched in India last month. The platform was made available on Android . Currently, the app uses an invite system, limiting the scope of users. However, the platform might soon solve this issue by allowing users to sign up freely without any limit. The company claims this change will happen "sometime in the summer".

The social media platform has also claimed that it will soon let users link their accounts with Twitter and Instagram. This will not only help in the verification of accounts but also help expand the medium of communication. The users will be able to DM each other if the settings of the native apps allow it.

The developers of Clubhouse have also pushed out updates, making it easy to follow speakers and find out about upcoming events on a Club page.

Those who have access to the Beta version can go to their profiles and tap 'Add Twitter' or 'Add Instagram' to add the account link.

Clubhouse's Android app will now also allow users to follow people and clubs directly from their Room. If a user is in a Room and they like the discussion or a certain speaker, they can quickly follow them by tapping the 'Follow button' in the Room at the bottom of the screen.

Users will also have easier access to more events that a particular Club is hosting. The notes detailed, "Just go to the Club page and you'll see all its upcoming events and be able to scroll through them if there's more than one." Taking a page from YouTube, there's also a bell icon to get notified when a specific event is due to begin.

The founders of the new application have also expressed their willingness to comply with the new Information Technology Rules that came into effect in 26 May.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.