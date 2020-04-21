New Delhi: WhatsApp on Tuesday partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO) to create a new sticker pack titled 'Together At Home designed to reflect the moments and emotions people are going through in the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Together at Home" sticker pack is available within WhatsApp, including with text localized for 10 languages - Arabic, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

"We are excited to work with the WHO to launch the 'Together at Home' sticker pack that will help people stay connected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Stickers like these can be funny, educational and universal, breaking through language, age, and other barriers," the company said in a statement.

The sticker pack offers creative ways to remind people to wash their hands, maintain distance, exercise, and celebrate medical heroes as well as the personal heroes in our lives.

