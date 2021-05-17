Stress was laid on the procurement and allocation of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab and Amphotericin-B. She notified that demand for Favipiravir too increased although the drug is not recommended in COVID medical guidelines. She suggested IEC campaigns for judicious use of these drugs. She also highlighted that Remdesivir Production has more than tripled in the country with government intervention from around 39 lakh to 118 lakh vials per month. Demand for Amphotericin-B which is used for treatment of Mucor mycosis has also increased. Five suppliers have been identified and efforts are being made for optimal allocation of the drug. States were given 1 lakh vials from 1st to 14th May 2021 while avenues for import are being actively explored.