Craving for McDonald's! Order your favourite treat using WhatsApp
Craving for McDonald's! Order your favourite treat using WhatsApp

1 min read . 01:51 PM IST Staff Writer

  • McDonald’s India from Tuesday started taking orders via Whatsapp apart from their app.
  • However, this service is available only across McDonald’s restaurants in Delhi NCR

So to order your favourite Big Mac or Mac Slushy, all you have to do is send ‘Hi’ to 9953916666, which is McDonald’s India’s official WhatsApp number. Once that's done, you will get a link to the menu in their chat boxes.

As you open the link, you can order your favourite items from the menu. Also, you will need to enter your details such as your WhatsApp numbers and delivery addresses. Once the orders are confirmed, an invoice will be sent to you on your number with the order details.

However, this service is available only across McDonald’s restaurants in Delhi NCR. This means if you live in Mumbai or Bengaluru or Pune, or any other Indian city, then you cannot avail of this service.

Notably, the development comes shortly after McDonald’s enabled its customers to access the menu by simply scanning the QR code available at McDonald’s restaurants and select contactless takeaway or dining-in service, as per their convenience.

So if you are already craving your favourite McDonald treat, pick up your phone and text - Hi!

