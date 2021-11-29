Data regulation in India: All you need to know

The JPC has recommended that the bill should be called the Data Protection Bill, and its scope widened. It said the bill should cover not just personal data within its purview but also non-personal data and non-personal data breaches, which includes any unauthorized acquisition, sharing, use, alteration, destruction, or loss of access to such data that compromises the confidentiality, integrity or availability of this data. Accidental disclosure of non-personal data is also covered under such breaches, which means that breaches resulting from lack of proper compliance measures will also be covered by the bill.

