Dating app Bumble adds language badges to aid connections

NEW DELHI: Dating app Bumble has added language badges to the service to help users showcase which languages they speak on their profiles. Daters can now select up to five badges from over 100 languages globally and over 30 languages in India, the company said in a statement.

According to an internal study by the dating app, people who have added at least one language badge witnessed 34% increase in their matches than those who haven’t. Since the launch in India, the top five most widely used language badges on Bumble profiles are English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Tamil.

“With the launch of Language Badges, single Indians will now be able to showcase their language preferences and communicate more easily with their potential matches. This is another way in which Bumble continues to offer single Indians opportunities to find people they are most compatible with, to make more meaningful connections," Samarpita Samaddar, India communications director, Bumble said in a statement.

According to an earlier Bumble survey, the covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions have changed the dating game for single Indians with partner priorities seeing a seismic shift, besides shaping the way single people in India are approaching sex and intimacy.

India had the highest percentage of Bumble users (34%) respond that they are more open to exploration when it comes to sex compared to the US, UK, Australia and Canada, the app said. Further, 65% of single Indians claim the pandemic has changed their approach to sex and intimacy. More than one in three (37%) people surveyed claim they are being more open to sharing their boundaries and desires with someone they are dating right now. About one in three (33%) people have ‘locked down’ and started living with someone they met on a dating app since the second wave hit India in March 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.