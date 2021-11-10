Dating app Bumble adds language badges to aid connections

India had the highest percentage of Bumble users (34%) respond that they are more open to exploration when it comes to sex compared to the US, UK, Australia and Canada, the app said. Further, 65% of single Indians claim the pandemic has changed their approach to sex and intimacy. More than one in three (37%) people surveyed claim they are being more open to sharing their boundaries and desires with someone they are dating right now. About one in three (33%) people have ‘locked down’ and started living with someone they met on a dating app since the second wave hit India in March 2021.