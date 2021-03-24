Dating site Bumble launches guide for online safety

As a geographic-specific feature for the Bumble community in India, a woman can choose to use only the first initial of her name to create her profile on the app and can share her full name with connections when she feels ready, the company said. The app allows for a block and report feature against anyone demonstrating inappropriate behaviour. Another feature is able to capture, blur and alert users that they've been sent an unsolicited nude image making it the user’s choice to either delete, view or report the same.