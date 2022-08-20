Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on the ability to recover deleted messages with a future update. According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.13.5 update has a feature that helps users recover their messages deleted by mistake. However, there is a catch with this feature.

First of all, users will only have a few seconds to recover deleted messages. Also, the ability will work in one-on-one chats for ‘delete for me’ option only. It will not work for messages that are deleted for all.

In its report, WaBetaInfo has shared a screenshot wherein users will see a snackbar when an attempt to delete a message for you is detected. In this case, WhatsApp users “will have a few seconds to recover the message if you previously wanted to delete it for everyone."

Clearly, the feature is under development and is expected to roll out with an update in future. At present, it is available for beta users on the platform’s Android app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has released a new Windows app that no longer requires WhatsApp desktop users to link their laptop to their primary smartphone to send, receive and sync messages. The new native app, WhatsApp says, will offer ‘increased reliability and speed’. It is designed and optimized for your desktop operating system, it adds. The app will allow users to receive notifications and messages even when their phone is offline. According to an updated FAQ webpage, the new desktop app is available for download on Windows. It can be downloaded via Microsoft App Store.

In terms of UI and design, the new app offers a cleaner interface and looks almost similar to the existing app. The only big change coming with the app is that users no longer need to keep their phone connected to the internet in order to receive WhatsApp notifications and messages. WhatsApp desktop app native to Mac operating systems is currently under development.