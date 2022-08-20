Deleted a WhatsApp message by mistake? You may soon be able to recover it2 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 11:04 AM IST
- WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.13.5 update has a feature that helps users recover their messages deleted by mistake.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on the ability to recover deleted messages with a future update. According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.13.5 update has a feature that helps users recover their messages deleted by mistake. However, there is a catch with this feature.