Deleted a WhatsApp message by mistake? You may soon be able to recover it

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has released a new Windows app that no longer requires WhatsApp desktop users to link their laptop to their primary smartphone to send, receive and sync messages. The new native app, WhatsApp says, will offer ‘increased reliability and speed’. It is designed and optimized for your desktop operating system, it adds. The app will allow users to receive notifications and messages even when their phone is offline. According to an updated FAQ webpage, the new desktop app is available for download on Windows. It can be downloaded via Microsoft App Store.