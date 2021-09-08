The Delhi Government announced the launch of a dedicated State Covid Helpline on WhatsApp. This service is free-to-use and will act as a source for up-to-date information about COVID-19-related resources in Delhi.

The helpline also makes it easy for citizens of Delhi to find their nearest vaccination centre and available slots. This service is available in Hindi and English.

How to use the new helpline

To use the “Delhi Government Helpdesk" on WhatsApp, simply save the number +91 11 2230 7145 on your phone contacts and send ‘Hi’ as a WhatsApp message.

Built on an integrated solution of WhatsApp Business API, the helpline will fetch verified answers from the Government of Delhi to citizens’ COVID-related queries. The service provides information on topics such as hospital beds availability, vaccination, teleconsultation with doctors and oxygen cylinder refilling.

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi said, “Delhi Government has always been at the forefront of building innovative tech solutions to benefit citizens of Delhi. Now, with Delhi Government’s chatbot on WhatsApp for Covid-19 resources and vaccination, it will become easier for people of Delhi to win over the pandemic. We’ll continue our relentless efforts to reach a 100% vaccination rate through solutions like these which are simple and accessible to all."

Satyendar Jain, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi Government - “As part of our tireless attempts to combat the pandemic and to fortify our preparedness in the face of the anticipated third wave, we have built the tech-solution of chatbot on WhatsApp to aid citizens conveniently access credible information and resources related to Covid-19 besides helping them locate their nearest vaccine centres. We are grateful to WhatsApp for extending support to the Delhi Government in our continuous efforts to win over this public health crisis."

Shivnath Thurkral, Public Policy Director, WhatsApp India said, “Over the last year and a half, simple and intuitive technology like WhatsApp has played a pivotal role in helping India in its strife against the pandemic. Delhi state administration’s custom tech-solution of this Helpline chatbot on the WhatsApp-API will now supplement and accelerate the State-Government’s pandemic-relief efforts and equip the people of Delhi with credible information and resources related to Covid-19. We are truly proud to partner with the Delhi Government in our continuous endeavour to contribute meaningfully.“

“We have been helping various government entities to launch citizen engagement chatbots in India, in close collaboration with WhatsApp and this is another milestone for us, jointly. This is a user-friendly chatbot, capable of pulling in information from other systems and helping citizens get answers to their most pressing questions, with utmost accuracy and in no time," Harsha Solanki, Managing Director, Infobip India

