Delhi Liquor Booking app launched: How to order online and 48-hour collection rule explained

Delhi residents can now book liquor online through the Delhi Liquor Booking app, launched by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) ahead of Diwali in October 2026. According to a PTI report, eligible customers can use the service to view all the brands available, select their bottle size and quantity, choose a participating liquor store and pay online. However, this is not available for home delivery, and the customer will be required to pick up the order from the outlet selected.

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According to the app, it now serves 208 liquor stores run by one of the government corporations, DSIIDC, which is authorised to sell liquor within the national capital. The app's booking rules stipulate that the purchaser must be at least 25 years of age and collect their purchases within 48 hours of payment. The initiative aims to reduce queues at liquor shops and make the purchase process more convenient.

How does the Delhi Liquor Booking app work? Users can go through the Android app to check the brands of liquors available and choose their preferred ones. They can then choose the bottle size, quantity and participating DSIIDC-operated outlet before paying online. After making a booking, a QR code is created in the app.

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The QR code is to be scanned at the selected store. It will be scanned by the store staff before it is given to the customer with the order. Customers are advised to make sure they go to the right outlet and pick up their items within 48 hours.

How to book liquor online in Delhi Get the Delhi Liquor Booking app on your Android phone. Open the app, accept the statutory warning and register with your mobile phone number. Browse the available brands and select the liquor you want to purchase. Select the bottle size and number. Choose one of the liquor outlets operated by the DSIIDC. Check order information and fill out online payment. Be sure to save the booking confirmation and QR code. Visit the selected store within 48 hours and show the QR code to collect your order. No home delivery, cancellation rules explained The new service is not available for home delivery. The order will only be picked up from the outlet booked by the customer personally. It is also not available in all liquor shops in Delhi; it can be available only in liquor shops operated by DSIIDC.

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The booking terms of the app say that customers can cancel before they are picked up. However, liquor cannot be returned once it has been purchased or collected.

Who can use the app? What are the purchase limits? The app is designed for customers aged 25 or older, which matches Delhi's excise eligibility criteria. The supplied information also cites purchase limits of up to nine litres of whisky and 18 litres of beer per individual under applicable rules. Customers are advised to check the latest excise regulations prior to buying.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.