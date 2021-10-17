Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has been appointed as the new brand ambassador of Krish-e, Mahindra Group's new Farming as a Service (FaaS) business. The company's chairman Anand Mahindra has expressed joy regarding Bajpayee's appointment as the brand ambassador. Mahindra wrote, "Delighted to welcome you to the Krish-e family. You are the son of farmer and passionate about bringing digital technologies to farming".

“This Dussehra, farmers will triumph over pests, diseases and weather through scientific solutions," he added.

Manoj, we’re delighted to welcome you to the #Krishe family You’re the son of a farmer & passionate about bringing digital technologies to farming. Armed with the @KrisheFarming app,this Dussehra, farmers will triumph over pests, diseases and weather through scientific solutions. https://t.co/00DO5grXxd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 17, 2021

Launched in 2020, Krish-e is a new business vertical from Mahindra that provides technology-driven services.

Mahindra Group's Krish-e app provides scientific, field validated, and personalised crop advisory to farmers. This farm app leverages the combination of technology and farming expertise. These Agri advisory services provide a scientific and personalized crop calendar for every farm.

The Agri advisory service is available for free so that farmers from different parts of India can take advantage of its offerings. Currently, the advisory services are available for Sugarcane, Wheat, Potato, Maize, Chilli and Paddy crops across various states. The Mahindra Group will be launching more crops soon in the coming months.

The app and the advisory services are available in eight local languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati, and Punjabi.

The app comprises a complete advisory through various activity modules like a ‘crop calendar’, ‘fertilizer calculator’, and 'spray calculator'.

A digital diary to record all types of transactions, called ‘Digital Khata’ is also available inside the app. Besides, it features ‘Len-Den Diary’ for helping farmers keep track of their finances, and An in-app ‘Helpline’ for farmers which helps them connect to Krish-e Sahayaks and get their queries resolved.

The Krish-e Nidaan app on the other hand is a real-time crop disease identification app that will help a farmer identify common plant diseases and pests affecting over 20 most popular crops. The app claims to help accurately and instantly identify the pest/disease infestation and provides real-time solutions.

