DigiLocker, BHIM, Rail Madad and more: 12 govt-backed apps worth having to save time and reduce paperwork

The Indian government has rolled out several mobile applications over the past decade to make public services more accessible and reduce paperwork. From carrying digital versions of official documents to checking vehicle details and accessing healthcare records, these apps can help users complete many tasks without visiting government offices.

Here are 12 government-backed apps that offer practical utility for everyday users.

Essential apps for documents, identity and services

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Digilocker Developed under the Digital India programme, DigiLocker allows users to store and access digital versions of documents such as driving licences, vehicle registration certificates, educational certificates and insurance papers. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, documents issued through DigiLocker are considered legally valid in many situations.

UMANG The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) acts as a gateway to hundreds of central and state government services. Users can access services related to EPFO, PAN, healthcare, education, utilities and more from a single platform.

mAadhaar Developed by UIDAI, mAadhaar allows users to carry a digital version of their Aadhaar card, update certain details and generate virtual IDs for authentication. It can be particularly useful when physical copies are unavailable.

BHIM The Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app enables UPI-based payments and money transfers. While many private apps dominate the UPI ecosystem, BHIM remains the government's flagship digital payments platform.

mParivahan This app from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways allows users to access digital driving licences and registration certificates, verify vehicle details and obtain transport-related information.

FASTag Users can track toll payments, recharge FASTag accounts and monitor transactions through apps linked to the National Electronic Toll Collection ecosystem.

Health, travel and citizen-focused services

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ABHA App The Ayushman Bharat Health Account app helps users create a digital health ID and manage health records. The government aims to build a unified digital health ecosystem through the platform.

Aarogya Setu Originally launched during the pandemic, Aarogya Setu has evolved into a broader health and public-information platform with access to healthcare-related services and information.

Rail Madad Passengers travelling on Indian Railways can use Rail Madad to lodge complaints, request assistance and track the status of grievances during journeys.

IRCTC Rail Connect The official railway booking app enables ticket reservations, cancellations, refunds and train-status checks directly from smartphones.

MyGov MyGov serves as a citizen-engagement platform where users can participate in surveys, policy discussions, consultations and government initiatives.

PM Kisan App Designed for beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN scheme, the app allows farmers to check payment status, update information and access scheme-related updates.