Discord: A new way to social media

Of course, Twitter is stuffed with K-Pop-related musings, but Discord functions differently than other social media. Unlike platforms like Facebook or TikTok, Discord doesn’t employ an algorithm to push content to its users. It’s more like a big group chat but even better, because if a discussion—say, a heated debate on whether a hot dog is a sandwich—gets out of hand, you can easily suggest the conversation move to voice chat. Things are usually a bit more civil when you can hear someone’s inflections.