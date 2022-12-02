Discord is offering creators ways to make money through subscriptions

Discord is offering creators ways to make money through subscriptions1 min read . 01:25 AM IST
Popular TikTok creator Denarie Taylor, known as Bella Poarch, debuted her Server Subscriptions page on Thursday
Popular TikTok creator Denarie Taylor, known as Bella Poarch, debuted her Server Subscriptions page on Thursday
Popular gaming chat app Discord announced Thursday it will help creators earn money on the platform through tiered subscription plans.
Popular gaming chat app Discord announced Thursday it will help creators earn money on the platform through tiered subscription plans.
US-based creators or Discord server operators, who sometimes have hundreds of thousands of members, can now charge users between $3 and $10 a month, keeping 90% of money they earn, for premium features and benefits.
US-based creators or Discord server operators, who sometimes have hundreds of thousands of members, can now charge users between $3 and $10 a month, keeping 90% of money they earn, for premium features and benefits.
“Whether it’s a Discord server dedicated to the work of a certain content creator or a community that gathers around a particular topic, these server owners take their time to facilitate conversation, connection, and creativity in their environments," said Derek Yang, Discord’s group product manager. “Now, it’s time to support them back."
“Whether it’s a Discord server dedicated to the work of a certain content creator or a community that gathers around a particular topic, these server owners take their time to facilitate conversation, connection, and creativity in their environments," said Derek Yang, Discord’s group product manager. “Now, it’s time to support them back."
Discord Inc.’s 150 million monthly active users flock to millions of servers for topics and interests from Ariana Grande to Fortnite. Once considered a niche gaming voice-chat app, Discord has grown to become a hub for all sorts of conversations via text, audio and video. The company generates revenue through its Nitro premium subscription offering, which gives users perks like custom emojis and HD video streaming. The new Server Subscription will provide another avenue to monetize its large and active user base.
Discord Inc.’s 150 million monthly active users flock to millions of servers for topics and interests from Ariana Grande to Fortnite. Once considered a niche gaming voice-chat app, Discord has grown to become a hub for all sorts of conversations via text, audio and video. The company generates revenue through its Nitro premium subscription offering, which gives users perks like custom emojis and HD video streaming. The new Server Subscription will provide another avenue to monetize its large and active user base.
Popular TikTok creator Denarie Taylor, known as Bella Poarch, debuted her Server Subscriptions page on Thursday. Her subscribers can receive access to more of her video content or improved permissions to post public threads or vote in community polls.
Popular TikTok creator Denarie Taylor, known as Bella Poarch, debuted her Server Subscriptions page on Thursday. Her subscribers can receive access to more of her video content or improved permissions to post public threads or vote in community polls.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.