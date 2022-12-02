Discord is offering creators ways to make money through subscriptions

Discord Inc.’s 150 million monthly active users flock to millions of servers for topics and interests from Ariana Grande to Fortnite. Once considered a niche gaming voice-chat app, Discord has grown to become a hub for all sorts of conversations via text, audio and video. The company generates revenue through its Nitro premium subscription offering, which gives users perks like custom emojis and HD video streaming. The new Server Subscription will provide another avenue to monetize its large and active user base.