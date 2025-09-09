Discord restores services after major outage affected 90,000 users in US

Messaging platform Discord confirmed on Monday evening that all its systems are now operational after a widespread outage left tens of thousands of users unable to access the app.

According to outage tracking site Downdetector.com, reports of disruptions began pouring in earlier in the day, peaking at over 93,800 complaints by 6:19 pm ET.

What caused the Discord outage? Discord initially reported an issue affecting certain communities — known on the platform as guilds — leaving some members unable to connect. The company’s status page later warned that the problem had “worsened,” leading to widespread availability issues across its network.

Engineers worked through the evening to restore service, with the company confirming all systems were back online by late Monday night. While Discord has not provided a detailed explanation of the root cause, the platform indicated that the matter was being closely monitored to prevent further disruptions.

What does the ‘guilds unavailability’ error mean? Users across the United States reported widespread difficulties accessing Discord on Monday, with many encountering a “Guilds Unavailability” error message. The notification stated: “We are investigating an issue where some guilds are unavailable to some members.”

On Discord, a “guild” refers to a server — a virtual community space where users can engage in conversations, share media, and collaborate in real time. When the “Guilds Unavailable” message appears, it generally indicates that certain servers, or in some cases all servers, are temporarily inaccessible. This may occur due to server outages, surges in traffic, or technical malfunctions on Discord’s network.

Typically, such problems are addressed directly by Discord’s engineering team without requiring user intervention. During these disruptions, Discord recommends checking its official status page or social media channels for updates. In the meantime, affected users may attempt basic troubleshooting steps, such as restarting the application or switching devices, while awaiting full service restoration.

How many Discord users were affected? Downdetector’s figures are based on real-time, user-submitted reports, meaning the exact number of affected users could be higher or lower. However, with nearly 100,000 reports logged, the scale of the outage was significant, particularly given Discord’s role as a hub for gaming communities, online groups, and professional teams.

What social media users said about Discord outage? One user complained on X, “I was in a voice chat and then my discord starting just saying about guilds unavailability and I can't do anything in the desktop app.”

Another commented, “Discord said guilds are unavailable for some people... now lemme just make all your access unavailable... wat da heelllll, let me back in bro.”