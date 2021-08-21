Disney+ Hotstar new plans to go live from 1 September. All you need to know

The new plans start at ₹499 and go up to ₹1,499 per year. One difference that earlier subscribers will notice is the inclusion of all content. Earlier, users without Premium subscription could not access content such as Disney+ originals, TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, Showtime, 20th Century, and Searchlight Pictures. After the new plans are in place, the extensive content library will be the same for subscribers of the lowest and the highest plan.