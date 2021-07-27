Disney+ Hotstar has introduced a slew of changes on its platform and one most important being the introduction of new plans for users. The company has revealed three new plans for the streaming platform. The plans will cater to different audiences in accordance with their needs. The entry point on the platform has increased from ₹399 to ₹499 and the new plans can now cost up to ₹1,499.

One of the stark departures from the previous pricing method is the inclusion of all content. Earlier, users without Premium subscription could not access content such Disney+ originals, TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, Showtime, 20th Century, and Searchlight Pictures. Now, the extensive content library will be the same for subscribers of even the lowest and the highest plan.

The new plans have been priced in accordance with the streaming quality (HD or 4K) as well as the maximum number of devices that users will be able to access simultaneously.

₹499/year Plan

The entry point for Disney+ Hotstar plan now offers the entire bouquet of content. However, the streaming quality has been limited to HD and the content will only be available on mobile phones. This plan is akin to the mobile plan offered by Netflix.

₹899/year Plan

The plan offers the benefit the benefit of streaming HD content on two devices simultaneously and there is no limitation on the form factor of the devices. It can be used for both mobile phones as well as TVs.

₹1,499/year Plan

The flagship plan offers content in 4K and this will be a major upgrade compared to previous plans as users will be able to stream content simultaneously on four devices.

The pricing and benefits of the new plans are similar to the offerings by Netflix. However, in terms of overall pricing, Netflix is much more expensive in terms of monthly costs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.