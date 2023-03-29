We love shopping online, but some of us are concerned about spamming our inbox after sharing personal email ID on e-commerce sites. Flash.co has introduced the first-ever unique shopping email ID - you@flash.co - to enhance the online shopping experience. The platform is led by Ranjith Boyanapalli – Ex- SVP, Flipkart.

The company has partnered with over 40 online brands including PharmEasy, MyGlamm, Furlenco, Ixigo, Sleepy Owl, HealthifyMe, Bombay Shaving Company, WOW Skin Science, Melorra and others.

Users can download the Flash app to create their unique @flash.co email id and update to their new @flash.co email id across apps or simply create a new account and start shopping. They get to track all their orders in the Flash app, get rewarded for their shopping, all while being protected from promotional spam.

Another interesting add-on for users will be the Flash rewards. Flash is partnering with top brands across categories to unlock additional perks such as cashbacks, free shipping, free samples and more.

The app is available on Android and iOS app stores for download.

Ranjith Boyanapalli, Founder & CEO, Flash said, "We are super excited to unveil @flash.co - a unique shopping email id made exclusively for power shoppers. It is a category defining product, which we believe is an apt enabler for the ecommerce ecosystem at this juncture. Our shopping identity solves for insights, tracking, clutter & rewards through the form of an email id. The product is designed towards making an regular inbox invisible and helping users to see only their purchases and related information in the form of smart widgets.

I also want to express my gratitude to our marquee partner brands who have aligned with us on the greater outlook since day one. This is just the beginning of our journey to elevate the experience of power shoppers across the world."

Commenting as a partner Gaurav Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, Pharmeasy said, “We are thrilled to support Flash as a launch reward partner, and we see immense growth potential in our partnership. We wish Flash all the best for their launch, and we look forward to collaborating with them on this exciting new venture."

“We are looking forward to Flash launching soon. We see immense potential in our partnership - driving win-win value creation for our customers and for us," shared Bhavesh Singhal, Chief Growth Officer, MyGlamm

“In our journey to bring real good coffee to everyone, we see a great partner in Flash helping us in acquiring & retaining power shoppers at high RoI," shared Arman Sood, Co-Founder, SleepyOwl Coffee.