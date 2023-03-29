Don’t want to use your personal email ID for shopping online? Flash.co is a solution2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:33 AM IST
Flash.co users can create their unique @flash.co email id and update to their new @flash.co email id across apps
We love shopping online, but some of us are concerned about spamming our inbox after sharing personal email ID on e-commerce sites. Flash.co has introduced the first-ever unique shopping email ID - you@flash.co - to enhance the online shopping experience. The platform is led by Ranjith Boyanapalli – Ex- SVP, Flipkart.
