NEW DELHI : Drone technology is the future said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday after visiting India’s biggest Drone Festival - Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with Kisan drone pilots, witnessed open-air drone demonstrations and interacted with startups in the drone exhibition centre.

“Got an opportunity to visit #BharatDroneMahotsav initiated by PM @NarendraModiji today. There the nano urea, fertilizer spraying drone got to know. Drones were also seen in this exhibition implementing the best ideas in the health sector," tweeted Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister.

“Tried something new & wonderful today! Drone technology is the future! #BharatDroneMahotsav. Amazed by this patient carrying drone! #BharatDroneMahotsav," said Dr Mandaviya.

“Drone technology is going to play a major role in empowering farmers and modernize their lives as villages are witnessing the arrival of roads, electricity, optical fibre and digital technology. Still, agricultural work is being conducted in old ways, leading to hassles, low productivity and wastage. Measures taken to help agriculture sectors have ensured that technology is no longer intimidating for the farmers. The drone has emerged as an effective tool to tackle all these issues," stated the prime minister during the event.

“Promotion of drone technology is another medium of advancing our commitment to good governance and ease of living. In the form of drones, we have got a smart tool that is going to be part and parcel of common people’s lives‘’, he said.