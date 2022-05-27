Drone technology is the future: Dr Mandaviya

“Drone technology is going to play a major role in empowering farmers and modernize their lives as villages are witnessing the arrival of roads, electricity, optical fibre and digital technology. Still, agricultural work is being conducted in old ways, leading to hassles, low productivity and wastage. Measures taken to help agriculture sectors have ensured that technology is no longer intimidating for the farmers. The drone has emerged as an effective tool to tackle all these issues," stated the prime minister during the event.