Dropbox to layoff 11% of workforce, COO to step down

Dropbox to layoff 11% of workforce, COO to step down1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 09:29 PM IST
Shares fell nearly 6% to $22.26 after Dropbox said Chief Operating Officer Olivia Nottebohm, who joined last year from Alphabet Inc's Google, will step down on Feb. 5
Dropbox Inc on Wednesday announced the exit of operations chief and said it will cut 11% of its global workforce, or 315 people, as the file hosting service provider shifts business resources in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shares fell nearly 6% to $22.26 after Dropbox said Chief Operating Officer Olivia Nottebohm, who joined last year from Alphabet Inc's Google, will step down on Feb. 5.
Dropbox did not provide details of a replacement for the COO.
"Our Virtual First policy means we require fewer resources to support our in-office environment, so we're scaling back that investment and redeploying those resources to drive our ambitious product roadmap," Chief Executive Officer Drew Houston said in a letter to employees on Wednesday.
The San Francisco-based company had said in October that remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be a primary experience for its employees and its physical spaces will no longer be for daily individual work.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
