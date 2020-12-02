Ed-tech start-up eduTinker launches teacher-student management app

eduTinker, an Ed-tech start-up, has recently launched its app to automate the physical classroom activities and drive efficiency in the era of remote learning. Developed with an idea to provide comprehensive students’ activity management platform, the app is the one-stop solution that makes it convenient for teachers to make all class-related communication available on a single platform.

eduTinker, an Ed-tech start-up, has recently launched its app to automate the physical classroom activities and drive efficiency in the era of remote learning. Developed with an idea to provide comprehensive students’ activity management platform, the app is the one-stop solution that makes it convenient for teachers to make all class-related communication available on a single platform.

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 presented the education sector with challenges in learning delivery. Technical difficulties, lack of engagement, and communication breakdown interrupt the learning process. Founded by two technology enthusiasts – Akash Aggarwal and Nilesh Gupta, eduTinker assists teachers in overcoming the challenges of setting an interactive teaching environment that boosts student engagement and efficiency.

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 presented the education sector with challenges in learning delivery. Technical difficulties, lack of engagement, and communication breakdown interrupt the learning process. Founded by two technology enthusiasts – Akash Aggarwal and Nilesh Gupta, eduTinker assists teachers in overcoming the challenges of setting an interactive teaching environment that boosts student engagement and efficiency. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Delighted with the launch, Akash Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of eduTinker said, “The COVID-19 has disrupted the physical education system around the world. Considering the onset of the pandemic, the launch of eduTinker works as a catalyst for the sector to adopt innovative digital infrastructure for connecting students, teachers, parents, and institutions on a single platform."

The newly launched app assists teachers in boosting online classroom interaction with its intuitive features such as writing on a collaborative whiteboard, showcasing study material tool, and enabling teachers to share the study materials and videos for better understanding of the students. Furthermore, the app features tools that upscale teachers’ productivity by allowing them to create and share assignments with students, evaluate assignments with voice-enabled feedback, download attendance reports, grade tests, and sending real-time notifications on each activity update.

“Being one of the most comprehensive and innovative online teaching app, eduTinker makes the entire learning process hassle-free for teachers as well as students. By working on a user-focused approach, we endeavour to deliver premium value to our customers", Aggarwal added.

eduTinker is headquartered in Singapore, and in such a short span, it has established two more dedicated offices in – India (Delhi) and Nepal (Kathmandu). The company has adopted a hybrid business model that targets the B2B segment – schools, colleges, and coaching institutes and B2C segment – private tutors for better learning management.

Realising the burgeoning need for real-time teachers – students management app, the pandemic has opened up multiple avenues for the app to tap the unexplored domain in the market. Additionally, the app is working aggressively on expanding its outreach in Singapore with a core focus on strengthening the footprints in India too.