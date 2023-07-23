Microblogging platform may soon get a new logo. Elon Musk announced his intention to alter Twitter's logo through a tweet, stating: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

In another tweet posted at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on Sunday, the billionaire owner added, "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make it go live worldwide tomorrow."

Musk did not give further details.

Elon Musk's post, as always, has mixed reactions from Twitter users. While some expressed their excitement about the upcoming change, others ‘warned’ him of not committing this mistake.

“Don’t make the mistake Zuck did with Oculus, killing its goodwill and making it Facebook. You will make the site entirely about you then, and dial the tribalism to 100% unnecessarily. Unforced error," wrote a user.

Another user called Musk's decision bold stating “That seems bold. I love seeing Twitter and tweets mentioned across movies, tv, music etc. It’s gotta be one of the world’s top brands!"

“I am so good with that! Hit reset. PS: I try to thank you all you have done for freedom of speech and i do not have the proper words to let you know how sincere I am. It was very disheartening to be permanently suspended for being honest and without your help I would not be able to reach the 10.000.000 I now have the privilege of reaching and meeting new friends. I like the honesty of it all. You are onto something good!" said another.

As mentioned before, there were others who expressed thier discontent. A user wrote “don’t actually do that tho, that would be cringe."

“This is worse than HBO throwing away their brand recognition and calling it ‘MAX’," replied another.

“Do what you think would be more appropriate based on your plan. And if we don’t like it we will let you know by ranting about it later, but for now, do what you have to do," said another in response to Musk's tweet.