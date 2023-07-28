Elon Musk announces X platform's exclusive move to ‘Dark Mode’

In a recent tweet, Elon Musk made a groundbreaking announcement regarding the X platform's future direction, stating that it will exclusively support dark mode going forward. This declaration sparked immediate concern among users who are not fond of dark mode, as reading light-colored text on a dark background can sometimes prove challenging. However, Musk confidently asserted that this shift is unequivocally superior in every aspect.

Elon Musk's tweet on July 27th, in response to an unrelated quote retweet about changing the blue tick to a black tick, has gone viral with 6054 likes and over 2000 retweets. In the tweet, Musk declared that the platform will soon exclusively support "dark mode," emphasizing its superiority in every aspect. Currently, Twitter offers users the option to choose between light mode, dark mode, and a middle-ground option known as dim mode, where the background is dark blue instead of black. However, based on Elon Musk's recent statement, it seems that both the light and dim options will eventually be phased out, leaving users with a permanent dark mode setting.

The proposed user interface (UI) change might be considered unconventional, but it will be in harmony with the existing X logo, which features white text on a black background. While the logo stands out on a white background, it seamlessly blends in with the dark mode enabled. Nevertheless, not all users have welcomed this move, and some have expressed concerns that dark mode makes it more challenging for them to read text.

An X user said, “Really @elonmusk, PLEASE reconsider. X will be so much less accesible for so many people with dyslexia and/or visual impairments". Another user added to the point and said, “Having dark mode only will cause a loss in accessibility for some users. Specifically with those that have astigmatism (halation with white text on black background) or Irlen Syndrome. 1 in 3 people have astigmatism."

One user said, “Defaulting to dark mode is a good idea. But leaving the choice to light mode is preferable. It's better for the view"