Sharing an update on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) 'Everything App', Elon Musk—owner and chairman of X Corp—Monday said ‘The circle will be complete’

It is important to note that a few months back, the microblogging platform introduced a new feature of job search to take on platforms like LinkedIn, Naukri etc. The feature comes in line with Musk’s vision of making the microblogging platform a “Super App" or an “Everything App" like WeChat, where one can do various activities like checking bank balances, job searches, applying for jobs, watching live streams, e-commerce, and even finding dates.

The X owner had even shared and discussed his visions for the company in its first big meeting.

"We're changing the company quickly, shifting from what it used to be, Twitter 1.0, to an all-encompassing everything app. It will offer a wide range of features, allowing users to do almost anything on our platform. Of course, this doesn't mean you can't use other apps, but the key missing element is a single app that covers everything," the Verge, then reported Musk as saying.

Musk also highlighted the company's plans to roll out some features gradually over time.

Musk also highlighted the company's plans to roll out some features gradually over time.

Top of the list was the audio/video calling feature on X, an enhancement that falls within the realm of social media. By the end of January 2024, Musk said that X will make audio-video calling available to everyone. Musk also announced the enhancements made in video streaming, which include vertical scrolling, long video uploading, and an improved algorithm.

Another ambitious plan for the microblogging platform was job search feature named X Hiring. Recently Musk said, "We've also introduced the initial stages of recruiting, somewhat like a competitor to LinkedIn, essentially. Whether you're an employer offering jobs or a job seeker, this will be a great place to find talented individuals. I've historically done a lot of recruiting on this platform."

Besides live video streaming, Musk also hinted about X Dating, a potential feature for finding matching individuals (similar to Facebook Dating). He emphasized the challenge of enabling such discoveries.

The microblogging platform, recently introduced live video capabilities in Spaces. The feature can be accessed through a new button within Spaces, allowing users to share video content with participants seamlessly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per HT Tech, Musk is also considering transforming X into a platform resembling PR Newswire. The company intends to introduce a news distribution service called X Wire.

