Elon Musk suggests 'use Signal' after WhatsApp policy update
Signal is a messaging application that focuses on privacy
The messaging platform claims that it is an independent nonprofit
WhatsApp users might have recently received a pop-up message from the company asking users to agree with new terms and conditions. The instant messaging application gave the user an option to either accept or decline and stop using the platform 8 January onward. With this new policy coming into effect, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk showcased his inhibitions through a tweet suggesting his followers with an alternative for the messaging platform.
Musk through his official Twitter handle asked his followers to “Use Signal". Signal is a messaging application that focuses on privacy.
The application has also been endorsed by another prominent personality at the helm of a large social network, Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey. Whistleblower and privacy advocate Edward Snowden has also claimed to use Signal on a daily basis. The platform has also been shared by various cybersecurity specialists and journalists.
On its website, Signal claims that it is an independent nonprofit. In further states, "We're not tied to any major tech companies, and we can never be acquired by one either. Development is supported by grants and donations from people like you." The platform also claims to provide end-to-end encryption to its users.
WhatsApp, on the other hand, has been increasing its cross-platform compatibility with its parent company Facebook. The new update will include more information about how WhatsApp partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the Facebook Company Products. The update also includes more information about how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats.
