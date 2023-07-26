Elon Musk's ambitious move: Transforming Twitter into a financial services powerhouse3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Elon Musk aims to transform Twitter into a comprehensive financial services platform. Twitter has obtained money-transmitter licenses in four US states, and Musk's vision includes integrating banking and payments features into the platform.
Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, envisions transforming Twitter into a comprehensive platform for financial services. This ambitious move is not the first instance of a tech giant encroaching on Jamie Dimon's territory, reported Blommberg.
