US tech companies have encountered challenges when trying to compete with established banking giants, often leading them to scale back their initial ambitions due to tough competition and lengthy approval procedures. However, Elon Musk stands apart from other tech executives with his unconventional approach to business decisions, evident in the surprising moves he has made at Twitter, such as replacing its iconic bird-based brand with the letter X. Moreover, Musk has prior experience in the financial technology sector, as he was the founder of the company now recognized as PayPal Holdings Inc.

