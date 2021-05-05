Subscribe
Home >Technology >App News >Even the CEO of Zoom says he has Zoom fatigue

Even the CEO of Zoom says he has Zoom fatigue

A 3D printed Zoom logo is seen behind a padlock in this illustration picture taken May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
3 min read . 11:08 PM IST Chip Cutter, The Wall Street Journal

  • Eric Yuan, the CEO of Zoom, told a virtual audience of The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit Tuesday that he had personally experienced Zoom fatigue. On one day last year, he said he had 19 Zoom meetings in a row

Some of America’s top executives, including the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Zoom Video Communications Inc., say they are souring on some aspects of remote work.

After more than a year of working virtually during the pandemic, executives in banking and technology are pushing back on the idea that workers should be able to do their jobs entirely from home in the coming months. Though some said they expect more flexible work arrangements to endure going forward, they say there are clear signs of burnout in an era of nonstop video calls.

