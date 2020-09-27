Last month, Epic Games attempted to skirt Apple’s commission by adding its own payment system to the version of “Fortnite" played on iPhones and iPads. Apple quickly removed the shooter-survival game from the App Store, saying Epic violated its rules. The two companies are now suing each other over the matter, with Epic claiming “Fortnite" should be allowed back into the App Store with its payment system intact and Apple saying Epic should be restricted from engaging in what it calls unfair business practices.