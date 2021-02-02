Exhausted by all the choices on Netflix? Switch back to channels

Exhausted by all the choices on Netflix? Switch back to channels5 min read . 01:43 AM IST
Streaming services let everyone see almost anything, any time. Some just want to watch whatever’s on
Kyle Dallmann, a 23-year-old nurse in Mankato, Minn., recently discovered a channel on the Pluto TV streaming service that shows nothing but back-to-back episodes of the teen drama “Degrassi: The Next Generation." He just clicked on the channel and got on board. It consumed an entire day off work.
“Sometimes I never really know what I want to watch or what I’m in the mood for," he says. “If I’m just dropping into the TV show, it doesn’t really give me that option to pick what I want to watch. It kind of takes that guessing of what I’m in the mood for out of the equation."
