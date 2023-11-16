WhatsApp introduces Privacy Checkup feature to provide step-by-step guidance on privacy settings. Users can control who can contact them, choose the audience for sharing personal information, manage message access, and add extra security measures.

WhatsApp recently released the Privacy Checkup feature on Android and iOS devices to strengthen the security measures of the popular social media app.

In a blogpost while announcing the new Privacy Checkup feature, Meta said, “This step-by-step feature guides you through important privacy settings to help you choose the right level of protection, all in one place. Selecting ‘Start checkup’ in your Privacy settings will navigate you through multiple privacy layers that strengthen security of your messages, calls, and personal information."

A page detailing the new feature reads, Privacy Checkup 'allows you to access step-by-step guidance to help strengthen the security of your account and customize your privacy settings all in one place'.

How to use Privacy Checkup on your phone? Open WhatsApp and navigate to the settings menu on your iOS or Android device.

You will now find the banner to start the privacy checkup located at the top of the screen.

Click on the specific option to adjust the privacy settings.

Top settings you can adjust with Privacy Checkup:

1) Choose who can contact you: Users can control who can contact them and stop unwanted calls and messages. They can also change who can add them to groups, silence unknown callers and manage blocked contacts.

2) Control personal information: Users can choose the audience with whom they want to share personal information such as online status and activity. They can also decide who can see their profile photo, control who can see their last seen and online status, and manage read receipts.

3) Default message timer: Users can restrict access to their messages and media by managing their default message timer and end-to-end encrypted backups.

4) Fingerprint protection: WhatsApp users can help protect their account by adding an extra layer of security with the fingerprint lock and two-step verification control

