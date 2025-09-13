Facebook begins $725 million privacy settlement: Here’s all you need to know

Facebook has started making payments to users as part of its $725 million privacy settlement, according to Newsweek. This settlement results from class action lawsuits tied to the Cambridge Analytica controversy, which revealed that Facebook shared private information of millions of users with the British political consulting firm before the 2016 presidential election in the US.

What is the Facebook lawsuit settlement? Facebook had improperly shared data of over 50 million users with Cambridge Analytica, a now-defunct British political consulting firm that worked with Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016, as per The Guardian. The scandal came to light in 2018.

According to Newsweek, the current $725 million privacy settlement stems from lawsuits filed against Facebook on behalf of affected users in the US.

How much is the Facebook lawsuit payout? According to Newsweek, Facebook is distributing $725 million among millions of US users who have used the platform in the last 15 years. CBS News reports that the payouts are determined by the number of claims submitted and the length of time each claimant used Facebook over the 15-year settlement period.

Who is eligible for the Facebook lawsuit payout amount? Facebook users in the US who have used the platform in the last 15 years are mainly eligible for the $725 million privacy settlement.

To get money from the Facebook privacy settlement, users had to fill out their claims on a ‘submit claim’ website that Facebook built by August 25, 2023. Those who were approved for a payment are eligible for the Facebook lawsuit payouts.

How much can you get from the Facebook lawsuit? According to CBS News, the average payment amount is $29.43 per user, while the maximum payout rises to $38.36.

How to check Facebook lawsuit payout status? People approved for payment by Facebook will get an email from “Facebook User Privacy Settlement Administrator”. The email address is donotreply@facebookuserprivacysettlement.com.

The subject of the email should be: Facebook User Privacy Settlement – Settlement and Distribution Status Update. Besides your claim ID number, the email should mention that the claim has been approved.

FAQs What is Cambridge Analytica? Cambridge Analytica was a British political consulting firm founded in 2013. In a major data breach, it harvested over 50 million Facebook profiles.

What is the total amount that Facebook is distributing as part of the privacy settlement? Facebook is distributing $725 million as part of the privacy settlement.