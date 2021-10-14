Facebook today announced its first-ever gaming event - FBGamingPressStart in India. Spread across two days, the virtual event will be hosted by comedian Abish Mathews and will allow game developers, publishers, and creators across India an opportunity to build, grow their communities, and monetize on Facebook.

The FBGamingPressStart event’s opening address will be made by Gio Hunt, VP of Gaming Business and Operations, Facebook, Ajit Mohan, Managing Director and Vice President, India, and Manohar Hotchandani, Business Development Director, Facebook.

Focused on gaming publishers, the first day consists of sessions titled ‘Play 101: Facebook Instant Games & Cloud Opportunities’, ‘Get In-App Ads Right With Audience Network’, ‘Supercharge Your Game With Facebook Gaming Services’ and AR as well as gaming communities. On the second day creators, publishers and Esports companies will be able to check out sessions on Facebook Gaming video programs, Gaming Creator Programs and Stories of Diversity and Monetisation from popular gamers in the gaming community.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.