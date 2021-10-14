Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Facebook announces first-ever gaming event in India. Check details

Facebook announces first-ever gaming event in India. Check details

Premium
The first day consists of sessions titled ‘Play 101: Facebook Instant Games & Cloud Opportunities
1 min read . 03:35 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The FBGamingPressStart event’s opening address will be made by Gio Hunt, VP of Gaming Business and Operations, Facebook

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Facebook today announced its first-ever gaming event - FBGamingPressStart in India. Spread across two days, the virtual event will be hosted by comedian Abish Mathews and will allow game developers, publishers, and creators across India an opportunity to build, grow their communities, and monetize on Facebook.

The FBGamingPressStart event’s opening address will be made by Gio Hunt, VP of Gaming Business and Operations, Facebook, Ajit Mohan, Managing Director and Vice President, India, and Manohar Hotchandani, Business Development Director, Facebook.

Focused on gaming publishers, the first day consists of sessions titled ‘Play 101: Facebook Instant Games & Cloud Opportunities’, ‘Get In-App Ads Right With Audience Network’, ‘Supercharge Your Game With Facebook Gaming Services’ and AR as well as gaming communities. On the second day creators, publishers and Esports companies will be able to check out sessions on Facebook Gaming video programs, Gaming Creator Programs and Stories of Diversity and Monetisation from popular gamers in the gaming community.

 

