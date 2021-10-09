Social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp faced an outage for the second time this week. The outage on Friday was not related to the one earlier in the week, according to Facebook .

Downdetector, a site that monitors reports of outages across the internet, said these app outages were reported for some global users.

Facebook took to its Twitter handle to share: "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

“We’re so sorry if you weren’t able to access our products during the last couple of hours. We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another. We fixed the issue — thanks again for your patience this week," Facebook said in another tweet after the services were restored.

We’re so sorry if you weren’t able to access our products during the last couple of hours. We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another. We fixed the issue — thanks again for your patience this week. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, photo and video sharing social networking platform Instagram on Friday (local time) said that the global outages which have been reported have been fixed and everything should be back to normal now.

"Things have been fixed, and everything should be back to normal now. thank you for bearing with us (and for all the memes this week)," Instagram said in a tweet.

Social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp faced an outage for the second time this week. Downdetector, a site that monitors reports of outages across the internet, said these app outages were reported for some global users.

Facebook attributed the trouble to a configuration change at its computing platform and said that it affected users of the social network and Instagram, Messenger and Workplace globally.

People flocked to Twitter to voice frustration.

"What's up with Instagram?" read a tweet that included a picture of cartoon character Bart Simpson sitting in a corner in apparent punishment.

"It's not even 4 days and it's already down again."

"Problems with Instagram, Facebook, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp AGAIN!" read a lament in a DownDetector chat forum.

Earlier on Monday, thousands of users reported that they were unable to access the services WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook for nearly six hours before services were restored

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.