Facebook is shutting down its gaming app: Details

Facebook launched its gaming platform - Fb.gg in 2018. Two years later, the company introduced the service on smartphones by launching app on Android and iOS operating system.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Meta-owned Facebook has announced that it is shutting down its standalone gaming app later this year. The largest social media platform is reportedly sending notice to its gaming app users, informing that about the same. As per the notice, the app will be no longer available to download from October 28. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since the app first launched," Facebook says in the notice.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meta-owned Facebook has announced that it is shutting down its standalone gaming app later this year. The largest social media platform is reportedly sending notice to its gaming app users, informing that about the same. As per the notice, the app will be no longer available to download from October 28. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since the app first launched," Facebook says in the notice.
To recall, Facebook launched its gaming platform - Fb.gg in 2018. It was then intended to compete with Twitch and YouTube. Two years later, the company introduced the service on smartphones by launching app on Android and iOS operating system. Launched in April 2020, the app allow users to watch their favourite streamers, play instant games and take part in gaming groups.
To recall, Facebook launched its gaming platform - Fb.gg in 2018. It was then intended to compete with Twitch and YouTube. Two years later, the company introduced the service on smartphones by launching app on Android and iOS operating system. Launched in April 2020, the app allow users to watch their favourite streamers, play instant games and take part in gaming groups.
The company has also updated the news on its gaming service website. "Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans and creators with the games they love hasn't changed, and you'll still be able to find your games, streamers and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app," reads a banner on its website.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company has also updated the news on its gaming service website. "Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans and creators with the games they love hasn't changed, and you'll still be able to find your games, streamers and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app," reads a banner on its website.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Facebook, however, has not given any reason about why it is shutting down the app.
Facebook, however, has not given any reason about why it is shutting down the app.
Meanwhile, Facebook users will no longer be able to host live shopping events on the platform. Facebook Live Shopping feature will end on October 1, 2022. Announcing via a blog post, the company said that users won't be able to create product playlists or tag products in your Facebook Live videos. Wondering why? Facebook says that it wants to focus more on Reels and has therefore decided to shut down the live shopping event feature.
Meanwhile, Facebook users will no longer be able to host live shopping events on the platform. Facebook Live Shopping feature will end on October 1, 2022. Announcing via a blog post, the company said that users won't be able to create product playlists or tag products in your Facebook Live videos. Wondering why? Facebook says that it wants to focus more on Reels and has therefore decided to shut down the live shopping event feature.
Livestream shopping feature on Facebook was first introduced in 2018 in Thailand. Two years later, it was rolled out publicly to more users in 2020. The feature was aimed to offer creators and brands an interactive tool to sell items while connecting with viewers and gaining new potential customers.
Livestream shopping feature on Facebook was first introduced in 2018 in Thailand. Two years later, it was rolled out publicly to more users in 2020. The feature was aimed to offer creators and brands an interactive tool to sell items while connecting with viewers and gaining new potential customers.