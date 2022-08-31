Facebook is shutting down its gaming app: Details

Meta-owned Facebook has announced that it is shutting down its standalone gaming app later this year. The largest social media platform is reportedly sending notice to its gaming app users, informing that about the same. As per the notice, the app will be no longer available to download from October 28. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since the app first launched," Facebook says in the notice.

