Facebook launches feature to help archive or trash old posts

New Delhi: Facebook on Tuesday said it is launching Manage Activity feature which will allow users to help archive or trash old posts, all in one place.

The archive feature is for content users no longer want others to see on Facebook, but still want to keep for themselves.

Manage Activity also allows users to move posts they no longer want to the trash. Posts sent to the trash will stay there for 30 days before being deleted unless a user choose to manually delete or restore them before then.

"This gives you some wiggle room in case you change your mind about deleting old posts. And to make it simpler to manage lots of posts at once, Manage Activity lets you view and manage your posts in bulk. We’ve also developed filters to help you sort and find what you’re looking for, like posts with specific people or from a specific date range," said Facebook in a blog post.

Manage Activity will launch first on mobile, and will be available on desktop and Facebook Lite in the future.

