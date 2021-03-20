Facebook might soon introduce Instagram for kids under age of 13

This new version will be controlled by parents, according to the latest statement by the company

Facebook may soon launch a new version of their popular social media platform, Instagram. This new version will be built specifically for children under the age of 13. Currently, the regulations on Instagram don't allow kids under the age of 13 to build their profile on the platform.

Facebook had also recently announced new features on Instagram in order to safeguard teenagers on the application.

The platform is also facing criticism for the inclusion of kids on the application. Critics have claimed that Facebook is doing this to expand its user base.

Similar to the new version of Instagram, Facebook had revealed a new version of Messenger Kids in 2017. The platform introduced it as a way for children to chat with family members and friends approved by parents.

It doesn’t give kids separate Facebook or Messenger accounts. Rather, the app works as an extension of a parent’s account, and parents get controls, such as the ability to decide who their kids can chat with. But many child-development experts urged the company to pull it, saying kids don’t need to be on social media.

"Increasingly kids are asking their parents if they can join apps that help them keep up with their friends," Facebook said in a statement. "Right now there aren't many options for parents, so we're working on building additional products — like we did with Messenger Kids — that are suitable for kids, managed by parents."

When it launched Messenger Kids, Facebook said it wouldn't show ads or collect data for marketing to kids.

