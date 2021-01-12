Facebook Profile Lock: Here's how to activate

Facebook users might have often come across a shield icon on some personal accounts. This shield icon demonstrates that the user’s information is not public and one can only access the information as friends . This limited view of a profile can be toggled on or off according to the user’s preferences.

Once the lock has been turned on, non-friends won’t be able to see the following:

Photos and posts on their timeline

Their full-size profile picture or cover photo

Their Stories

New posts and photos

Any posts they've shared in the past to Public will change to Friends

Timeline review and tag review will be turned on

Only a portion of their About info will be visible to everyone on their profile

In order to activate the Facebook Lock Profile feature on the Android application of Facebook. The user can go to their profile and below the profile picture and to the right side of the “Add to Story" button, tap on the three dots and then click on “Lock Profile". The app will then request for final confirmation.

