Home >Technology >App News >Facebook Profile Lock: Here's how to activate
FILE PHOTO: This shield icon demonstrates that the user’s information is not public and one can only access the information as friends

Facebook Profile Lock: Here's how to activate

1 min read . 08:44 PM IST Staff Writer

Once the lock has been turned on, non-friends won’t be able to see things like the user's profile picture

Facebook users might have often come across a shield icon on some personal accounts. This shield icon demonstrates that the user’s information is not public and one can only access the information as friends. This limited view of a profile can be toggled on or off according to the user’s preferences.

Once the lock has been turned on, non-friends won’t be able to see the following:

  • Photos and posts on their timeline
  • Their full-size profile picture or cover photo
  • Their Stories
  • New posts and photos
  • Any posts they've shared in the past to Public will change to Friends
  • Timeline review and tag review will be turned on
  • Only a portion of their About info will be visible to everyone on their profile

In order to activate the Facebook Lock Profile feature on the Android application of Facebook. The user can go to their profile and below the profile picture and to the right side of the “Add to Story" button, tap on the three dots and then click on “Lock Profile". The app will then request for final confirmation.

