Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Messenger, Instagram
The logo of the social network Instagram on a smartphone. (AFP)
Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Messenger, Instagram

1 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2020, 07:29 AM IST ANI

After Whatsapps, now Messenger, Instagram to introduce Vanish Mode.The two other features are Watch Together and TinyTAN

Facebook on Wednesday rolled out three new features for messenger and photo and video sharing platform Instagram.

The first feature is 'Watch Together' in which users can tune into IGTV, Reels, TV shows, movies, and trending videos in real-time over video chat.

In the second feature, the users will be able to activate the TinyTAN chat theme on Instagram and Messenger and express their affection with love emojis.

The third feature, 'vanish mode', is coming soon and is an opt-in feature that makes seen messages disappear after you leave a chat thread.

To turn it on, just swipe up in an existing chat thread - and you're in vanish mode. Swipe up again and you're back to your regular chat.

"We're also bringing two new shows, "Post Malone's Celebrity World Pong League" and "Here for It With Avani Gregg," exclusively to Messenger and Instagram through Watch Together," Facebook said in an official statement.

