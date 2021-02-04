OPEN APP
Home >Technology >App News >Facebook says services in Myanmar 'disrupted'
A file photo shows the logo of US online social media and social networking service, Facebook. (AFP)
A file photo shows the logo of US online social media and social networking service, Facebook. (AFP)

Facebook says services in Myanmar 'disrupted'

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 06:22 AM IST AFP

'We are aware that access to Facebook is currently disrupted for some people,' a company spokesperson told AFP

Facebook on Thursday said some of its services were unavailable in Myanmar, days after the military seized power in a coup.

"We are aware that access to Facebook is currently disrupted for some people," a company spokesperson told AFP.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"We urge authorities to restore connectivity so that people in Myanmar can communicate with their families and friends and access important information."


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout