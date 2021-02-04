Home >Technology >App News >Facebook says services in Myanmar 'disrupted'
Facebook on Thursday said some of its services were unavailable in Myanmar, days after the military seized power in a coup.
"We are aware that access to Facebook is currently disrupted for some people," a company spokesperson told AFP.
"We urge authorities to restore connectivity so that people in Myanmar can communicate with their families and friends and access important information."
