Facebook says services in Myanmar 'disrupted'
Facebook on Thursday said some of its services were unavailable in Myanmar, days after the military seized power in a coup.
"We are aware that access to Facebook is currently disrupted for some people," a company spokesperson told AFP.
"We urge authorities to restore connectivity so that people in Myanmar can communicate with their families and friends and access important information."
