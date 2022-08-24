Facebook showing random posts from celebrities? You are not alone!

According to Downdetector - the platform which keeps track of downtime of various apps and services, Facebook downtime started at around 11am and peaked around 1pm.
Facebook is reportedly down for users across the globe. Several users from across the world are complaining about the biggest social media platform showing weird posts from celebrities. According to Downdetector - the platform which keeps track of downtime of various apps and services, the issue started at around 11am and peaked around 1pm.
As per the website, 60% of the users reported problems with the Facebook app. While 26% and 14% of the users complained about facing issues on Facebook Feed and website, respectively.
What is the reason for downtime ?
Currently, the reason for the latest downtime is not known. Facebook is yet to acknowledge the downtime and there has been no official statement from the company. We will update you as soon as there is any official word from the Meta-owned social media platform.
Has Facebook services been restored?
According to Downdetector, the app seems to be working fine for a majority of users. But the issue still continues to impact users at the time of writing this article. Also, users have not received any update or fix from Facebook.
Users took to Twitter to raise the issue
Various users from across the globe took to microblogging site to complain about the latest Facebook downtime. This time, the Facebook glitch resulted in filling celebs Facebook walls with random messages and memes from their fans. Deepika Padukone, Tom Cruise, Rihanna, Sachin Tendulkar and Gordon Ramsay are to name a few.
“Facebook hacked or something? My timeline is filled with people posting on celebrity walls," wrote a user in a Twitter post. “Anyone else’s Facebook timeline filled with random bots posting on famous people’s walls? Has Facebook been hacked?," wrote another.
