Home >Technology >App News >Facebook working on its own smartwatch: Details here
FILE PHOTO: The first edition of the watch which is expected to launch next year will use an Android-based operating system

Facebook working on its own smartwatch: Details here

1 min read . 04:46 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

Facebook's smartwatch will also be able to connect to various services and even hardware built by fitness companies such as Peloton Interactive

Facebook is reportedly working on its own smartwatch. This smartwatch is expected to not only get fitness trackers but multiple options to communicate using the company's own network.

A report by The Information has claimed that Facebook Inc is working on a smartwatch device that is expected to launch as early as next year. The report also suggests that Facebook will be launching the second generation of the device in the year 2023.

The social media company's smartwatch is expected to feature cellular connection which will help the watch act as a completely independent device, without the need for a smartphone connection.

The report suggests that Facebook's smartwatch will also be able to connect to various services and even hardware built by fitness companies such as Peloton Interactive.

In terms of software, the first edition of the watch which is expected to launch next year will use an Android-based operating system. However, the report suggests that Facebook is working on its own software version which might launch with the second generation watch.

The new device will also feature some unique social media features which will help users share fitness stats and location with friends and family. The app will also enable users to provide direct access to specific fitness data to trainers.

In terms of pricing of the device, the report suggests that Facebook might sell it at the price it will be producing it. This will help with the adoption of the technology and provide a more extensive network of users.

