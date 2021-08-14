Facebook’s WhatsApp takes aim at Apple over child safety software plan

Images scanned within Messages, for example, can be reported to the parents of children, but are never reported to Apple itself, the company said. However, the iPhone will produce cryptographic hashes—digital fingerprints, effectively—of images that are uploaded to iCloud Photos, and if they are found to match known images of child sexually exploitative material, those images can be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which can forward them to law enforcement.

