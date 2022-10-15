Fake WhatsApp apps spotted stealing users’ data: Here’s what you should do

Cybersecurity expert Kaspersky has discovered WhatsApp knock-offs marred with malware that compromises users’ data and privacy. YoWhatsApp version 2.22.11.75 has been identified carrying a malicious module dubbed as Trojan.AndroidOS.Triada.eq. The module decrypts and launches the malware on users’ devices. The malicious module was found stealing various keys required for legitimate WhatsApp to work. For those unaware, keys of interest to the cybercriminals are typically used in open-source utilities that allow the use of a WhatsApp account without the app. If the keys are stolen, a user of a malicious WhatsApp mod can lose control over their account.

